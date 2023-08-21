Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a 41-year-old Chicago-area woman on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron. The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago says Tracy Marie Fiorenza was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure. According to an affidavit with the complaint, Fiorenza sent a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida area, saying she would “shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face.” The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida but only unsealed this week.

