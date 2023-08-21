Beloved Tracy Aviary ‘celebirdy’ condor dies at 64

By Jeff Tavss

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Visitors and staff at Salt Lake City’s Tracy Aviary are mourning the loss this week of one of its beloved residents.

Andy N. Condor passed away in his sleep Thursday at 64 years of age, the aviary announced.

The Andean Condor (hence the name) first arrived at the aviary in 1960, just a year after being hatched in 1959. During his years in Utah, Andy N. Condor become as popular as a peacock, amassing more than 20,000 Facebook followers.

In 2011, Andy N. Condor and his handler, Helen Dishaw, began a morning walk tradition in which the couple would be joined by several others in jaunts around the aviary.

“Walking with a condor is an unforgetable experience,” said Dishaw. “I count myself truly the most fortunate person to have had the honor of walking alongside my friend Andy every day. It is a cherished memory that I’m glad we were able to share with so many. His legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him, and he will be forever missed.”

Aviary staff are working on memorial plans to celebrate the life of Andy N. Condor, a true “celebirdy.”

