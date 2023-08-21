After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children. Hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more have spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response to the shooting. But the GOP-dominated Statehouse is unexpected to do so. The special session begins Monday. Republican leaders are expected to advance proposals that would toughen penalties for violent criminals. Other GOP members have introduced proposals to boost mental health resources and school security measures.

