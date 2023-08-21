A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice

AFRIN, Syria (AP) — A decade after a sarin gas attack killed hundreds and left thousands hurt in a Syrian suburb near the capital of Damascus, survivors say there has been no accountability for that attack or for other atrocities committed during the country’s brutal conflict. Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government — though accused by the United Nations of repeated chemical weapons attacks on Syrian civilians — has been able to break out of its political isolation over the past year. Assad was welcomed back to the Arab League after it suspended Syria’s membership in 2011, following a crackdown on anti-government protests.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and OMAR ALBAM Associated Press

