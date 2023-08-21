2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.
Republican Candidates
Donald Trump – 45th president of the United States
Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.
Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
November 15, 2022 – Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.
Nikki Haley – Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations
Primary Campaign Committee – Nikki Haley for President Inc.
Website – https://nikkihaley.com/
February 14, 2023 – Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.
Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur and author
Primary Campaign Committee – Vivek 2024
Website – https://www.vivek2024.com/
February 21, 2023 – Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Perry Johnson – Businessman
Primary Campaign Committee – Perry Johnson for President
Website – https://www.perryjohnson.com/
March 2, 2023 – Johnson announes his candidacy to a group of supporters.
Asa Hutchinson – Former governor of Arkansas
Primary Campaign Committee – America Strong and Free
Website – https://www.asfpac.com/
April 2, 2023 – Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.
Larry Elder – Conservative talk radio host
Primary Campaign Committee – Elder for President 24
Website – https://www.larryelder.com/
April 20, 2023 – Elder tells Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he is running for president in 2024.
Tim Scott – Senator from South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Scott for America
Website – https://votetimscott.com/
May 22, 2023 – Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.
Ron DeSantis – Governor of Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Ron DeSantis for President
Website – https://rondesantis.com
May 24, 2023 – DeSantis announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an event on Twitter’s audio platform with Elon Musk.
Chris Christie – Former governor of New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee – Chris Christie for President, Inc.
Website – https://chrischristie.com/
June 6, 2023 – Christie announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a New Hampshire town hall event.
Mike Pence – Former US Vice President
Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Pence for President
Website – https://mikepence2024.com/
June 6, 2023 – Pence announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a launch video.
Doug Burgum – Governor of North Dakota
Primary Campaign Committee – Doug Burgum for America
Website – https://www.dougburgum.com/
June 7, 2023 – During a speech in North Dakota, Burgum announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.
Francis Suarez – Mayor of Miami, Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Suarez for President, Inc.
Website – https://www.itstimewegetstarted.com/
June 15, 2023 – Suarez announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a campaign video.
Will Hurd – Former Texas congressman
Primary Campaign Committee – Hurd for America
Website – https://www.willbhurd.com/
June 22, 2023 – Hurd announces his candidacy on “CBS Mornings.”
Democratic Candidates
Marianne Williamson – Author and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President
Website – https://www.marianne2024.com
March 4, 2023 – Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Team Kennedy
Website – https://www.kennedy24.com/
April 19, 2023 – Kennedy formally announces that he is running for president in 2024.
Joe Biden – 46th President of the United States
Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President
Website – https://joebiden.com/
April 25, 2023 – Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.