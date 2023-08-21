1937 Mercedes-Benz 540k Special Roadster wins Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Best of Show

By Josh Copitch

DEL MONTE FOREST, California (KSBW) — Automobile enthusiasts and collectors crowded the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday for Monterey Car Week’s premier event, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

A 1937 Mercedes Benz 540k special roadster was named best of show for this year’s Concours after a day of perusing and judging.

Last year a 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo took home the trophy.

The announcement of the Best of Show marks the curtain call for a memorable week of roaring exotics and classic rides on the Monterey Peninsula.

The owner, Jim Patterson from Louisville, Kentucky, has won Best in Show three times.

“There were some other really wonderful cars in the hunt, and I was told we had some really tough competition,” said Patterson.

Patterson bought the car a year ago and said his favorite thing about the car is its low mileage.

“This car only has 13,000 miles on it, and it’s 85 years old,” said Patterson.

