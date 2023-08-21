10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Local officials say three houses will be torn down and 10 homes remain uninhabitable after a house exploded earlier this month in western Pennsylvania and killed six people. The investigation determining the origin and cause of the Aug. 12 explosion is ongoing, Allegheny County officials said over the weekend. The blast leveled one home and engulfed two others in flames. Ten homes will need to be examined by a structural engineer for next steps. That is according to a county spokesperson. All six victims were found on the property of the home that exploded.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.