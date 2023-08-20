Union for Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike if talks break down

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10. Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled. Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages. That is according to the union. Management said it was disappointed in the strike authorization and will continue to negotiate “in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement.”

