Trump confirms he will not participate in first GOP primary debate
By Kristen Holmes, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate this week.
Stating that the public already “knows who I am,” Trump wrote on his social media platform: “I will therefore not be doing the debates!”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.