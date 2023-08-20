Start your week smart: Women’s World Cup, Hurricane Hilary, Russian moon mission, Maui wildfires, Camp David summit

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — On Hayling Island, just off the southern coast of England, you’ll find Stoke Fruit Farm — home to a massive field of some 2 million sunflowers. Paying visitors are invited to wander around the 50-acre site and enjoy the blooms, but lately, the farm’s owners have had to remind people that stripping naked in the field for photos is absolutely not allowed.

The weekend that was

• History has been made. Against the odds and amid a backdrop of turmoil, Spain reached the pinnacle in Sydney today, beating England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Olga Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute proved to be the difference.

• Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California today as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues. Follow live updates.

• Russia’s first moon mission in decades has ended in failure after the Luna-25 spacecraft collided with the moon’s surface. The incident happened after communication with the spacecraft was interrupted, a blow to Russia’s space ambitions.

• Amid concerns that speculators may snap up destroyed land, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green insisted that the yearslong undertaking of rebuilding Maui’s historic Lahaina community will prioritize residents’ desires over those of property developers. The devastating wildfires have killed at least 114 people.

• The United States, South Korea and Japan announced renewed commitments in a show of solidarity and force in the face of an ascendant China. President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit at Camp David.

The week ahead

Monday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there. The planned visit comes amid mounting pressure on Biden, who — despite signing a federal disaster declaration last week — had only sparingly referenced the disaster, which has left at least 114 dead. Biden’s relative silence did not go unnoticed by his critics, including Donald Trump and other Republicans, and his administration recently has been promoting its commitment to helping local authorities recover.

Tuesday

A three-day gathering of major emerging economies known as the BRICS summit begins in South Africa. The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and host nation South Africa. High-profile leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi and Brazil’s Luiz Lula da Silva are expected to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person due to a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The BRICS group accounts for more than 40% of the world’s population and about 26% of the global economy.

Wednesday

The first primary debate of the 2024 campaign cycle is set to take place in Milwaukee, where a number of Republican presidential hopefuls will take the stage. One candidate who will not be present, however, is Donald Trump — the current GOP frontrunner. Trump has refused to sign the RNC pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee, which is one of the requirements to participate in the debate. Instead, Trump is expected to sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, sources familiar with his plans tell CNN.

Friday

Former President Donald Trump has until noon to voluntarily surrender following his indictment last week by a grand jury in Georgia — although he is expected to surrender earlier in the week. Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the case also face the same Friday deadline to surrender at the Fulton County jail to be booked, fingerprinted and have mugshots taken.

Friday is also the deadline for anyone in the US who had a Facebook account in the past 16 years to file for payment in a data privacy settlement case. Facebook’s parent, Meta, in December agreed to pay $725 million to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits alleging, among other things, that Facebook let third parties access its users’ private data and that of their friends without users’ permission. Learn more about filing a claim here.

Saturday

It’s National Dog Day — a great time to visit your local animal shelter and adopt a new best friend!

One Thing: Maui after the fires

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir checks in from Maui and tells us how the island is recovering from the devastating wildfires — and why some residents say the rebuild needs to happen on their terms. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“Ahsoka” arrives on Disney+ Wednesday. Rosario Dawson plays the Jedi knight in this eagerly anticipated series sequel to the animated “Star Wars Rebels.” Confused about when and where “Ahsoka” fits into the ever-expanding “Star Wars” timeline? Covered you, have we got …

In theaters

In the trailer for the biopic “Golda,” Dame Helen Mirren transforms into Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir. The film, based on a true story, is billed as a “ticking-clock thriller” that centers on Meir amid a “tense 19 days” around the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Liev Schreiber’s turn as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is no less remarkable. “Golda” opens on the big screen Friday.

Movies and shows inspired by video games are all the rage, including “The Last of Us,” “Twisted Metal” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” to name a few. Coming in fast on Friday is “Gran Turismo,” featuring “Stranger Things” star David Harbour and Orlando Bloom (“Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings”). It’s the true story of video gamers given the chance to become real race car drivers. Parents of teenagers are strongly cautioned: Watching this movie is likely to result in heated debates about screen time and potential career paths. Lionel Messi

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Lionel Messi scored a signature goal to lead Inter Miami past Nashville FC in a penalty kick shootout to capture the Leagues Cup title and score the club’s first trophy.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 29% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

