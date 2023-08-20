Charlotte police fatally shoot man who stabbed officer in the neck, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a man after the suspect stabbed another officer in the neck with a knife. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says officers responding to a residence Sunday morning heard shots fired from inside the apartment. They forced their way in, encountered a male suspect and began a struggle to take him into custody. During that altercation, police say the man stabbed one officer and another officer fatally shot him. The injured officer and a female victim who sustained a gunshot wound were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

