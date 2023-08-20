California store owner fatally shot in dispute over Pride flag; officers kill gunman

CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night. They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies. He hasn’t been identified yet. According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store. Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.