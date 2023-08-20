Bangladesh police clash with opposition activists ahead of elections, leaving hundreds injured

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Police in northeastern Bangladesh have used batons and tear gas to disperse opposition activists amid a political dispute over who will oversee the next election, which is expected to be held in January. Around 300 people were injured in the clash on Saturday evening, including some with bullets, the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported. The paper said police opened fire on supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Zia’s party has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election.

