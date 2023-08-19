Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden for 1st time since full-scale war with Russia
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Sweden for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country. In a statement, the government says Zelenskyy on Saturday will meet Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area. Sweden abandoned its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine with weapons and other aid in the war against Russia. It also applied for NATO membership but is still waiting to join the alliance.