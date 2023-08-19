Saints: Jimmy Graham back with team after stopped by police during ‘medical episode’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The Saints say Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss and released from a hospital on Saturday morning. He was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

