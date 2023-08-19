Large wildfire ravages forest in northern Greece as 7 villages are ordered to evacuate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have ordered seven villages evacuated near the northeastern border with Turkey due to a large summer wildfire burning out of control and whipped on by high winds. The fire service says more than 100 firefighters, assisted by nine water-dropping aircraft, are struggling to contain the blaze. The forest fire broke out early Saturday near the village of Melia, east of the town of Alexandroupolis. The evacuation orders were issued as a precaution and no damage to buildings or injuries to humans were reported. Authorities shut down a section of a major highway in the area due to heavy smoke drifting across it. Another smaller wildfire was burning outside the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest.

