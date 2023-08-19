In rural Zimbabwe, a group of grandmothers counters alleged election intimidation, bias on WhatsApp

DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe (AP) — Ahead of national elections next week, some people in Zimbabwe’s rural areas say they are facing intimidation from supporters of the long-ruling ZANU-PF party and a biased state-run media that restricts their options. To combat that, one group of grandmothers is using the WhatsApp messaging app to share information from the opposition party they support in an attempt to cut through the propaganda and reach others in the safety of their homes. The rising use of cellphones and messaging apps to increase democratic options is a new twist for rural people in the southern African country. Zimbabwe has a history of troubled elections and rural voters have generally been out of reach for opposition parties challenging ZANU-PF.

