Unapologetic Shiite cleric blasts corruption in Iraq and Lebanon, and attempts to silence him

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese Shiite cleric who has angered politicians and religious leaders in Lebanon and Iraq says that groups including Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah are trying to silence voices of dissent within the sect — including his own. Sheikh Yasser Auda’s comments on Friday come days after he was almost stripped of his religious status by Lebanon’s top Shiite religious council. Shiite politicians in Lebanon and Iraq are among figures who are blamed for widespread corruption in both countries. Two Iraqi officials say the move against Auda in Beirut came after complaints by Iraqi officials and militia leaders who were angered by his comments.

By BASSEM MROUE and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

