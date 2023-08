SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake. The state fire marshal’s office says the Gray Fire began around noon Friday and was burning in grass, timber and wheat. The agency says the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, Highway 202 and the community of Medical Lake, which is near Spokane.

