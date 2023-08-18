Skip to Content
News

Police investigating road rage shooting in northern Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 8:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Friday, August 18, on the north side of town.

According to police, it happened around one in the morning, near the Barnes and Noble on Briargate Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

Police say they don't know exactly where the incident started, or what led up to it. But they do know the person who was shot pulled over to confront the other driver.

Then that driver fired a gun about five times.

The victim was shot in the arm. Police say the injury was non-life threatening.

The other driver got away.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update it as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
top stories
top story

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content