Police investigating road rage shooting in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Friday, August 18, on the north side of town.

According to police, it happened around one in the morning, near the Barnes and Noble on Briargate Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

Police say they don't know exactly where the incident started, or what led up to it. But they do know the person who was shot pulled over to confront the other driver.

Then that driver fired a gun about five times.

The victim was shot in the arm. Police say the injury was non-life threatening.

The other driver got away.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update it as we learn more.