Philadelphia Eagles players carted off after suffering neck injuries have ‘movement in all extremities’

(CNN) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo both have “movement in all extremities,” the team announced Thursday after both suffered neck injuries on separate plays.

The incident occurred during the Eagles’ NFL preseason home game against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland fell hard on his head and neck area after hauling in a catch from quarterback Tanner McKee in the third quarter.

Cleveland remained on his stomach for several minutes after the play while being attended to by the team’s medical staff.

The Eagles medical personnel proceeded to place Cleveland on a stretcher, and he was carted off the field.

Players from both teams could be seen gathering around the cart as it took Cleveland off the field.

In a statement on social media, the Eagles ruled Cleveland out with a neck injury but said he had “movement in all of his extremities.”

In the fourth quarter, Ojomo was also taken off the field on a stretcher after being struck in the neck area by teammate Tristin McCollum while the duo attempted to tackle Browns quarterback Kellen Mond.

Ojomo, who was drafted in the seventh-round by the Eagles in this year’s draft, gave a thumbs-up and waved as he was being carted off the field.

The Eagles also ruled out Ojomo with a neck injury and said he too had “movement in all of his extremities.”

The game ended in an 18-18 tie.

