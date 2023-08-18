Maui town ravaged by fire will ‘rise again,’ Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 on Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they’re welcome in other parts of the island and the state.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

