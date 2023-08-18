Daughter says NYC shark bite victim has had 5 surgeries and has been left with permanent disability

NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of the 65-year-old woman who was bitten by a shark at a New York City beach says her mother has undergone five surgeries since the attack and will require more. The victim’s daughter, Darya Koltunyuk, says her mother’s recovery from the Aug. 7 shark bite will also take years of physical therapy and close medical monitoring. Tatyana Koltunyuk was swimming off Rockaway Beach when a shark bit into her left leg, leaving a wound several inches wide and deep. Lifeguards pulled Koltunyuk from the water and applied a tourniquet to her leg. Darya Koltunyuk says her mother will remain hospitalized for at least several more weeks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.