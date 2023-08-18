Canada wildfire evacuees can’t get news media on Facebook and Instagram. Some find workarounds

Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government. That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday. But some are finding ways to get around the ban to share news about the evacuations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.