Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

GLENBROOK, Nevada (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Nevada late Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week near Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its ski resorts. The president flew there Friday from Camp David, where he hosted a summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan. The Bidens will halt their vacation for a day on Monday to visit fire-ravaged Maui in Hawaii. They will meet with survivors, first responders, and local officials while seeing the damage from a fire that killed more than 100 people.

