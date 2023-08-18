Skip to Content
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance and death of a man in southwest Colorado

Pagosa Springs Police Department
Published 11:31 AM

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect was arrested in the death of a man who went missing in 2021.

According to the Pagosa Springs Police Department, Michael Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021. His remains were found on Sept. 25, 2022, in a remote area of La Plata County.

A joint investigation by PSPD and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 60-year-old Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, formerly of Archuleta, Colo.

Hunt was taken into custody Friday morning in Kit Carson County. He's being held on a $50,000 bond for second-degree murder in connection to Kroll's death and disappearance.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.

The CBI said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

