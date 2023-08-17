Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week. The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. The Dallas-based airline said the aircraft experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review. The airline said a different plane took the passengers on to Cancun.

