The fall of Rudy Giuliani: How ‘America’s mayor’ tied his fate to Donald Trump and got indicted

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was feted, knighted and named Time magazine’s person of the year for his leadership as New York City mayor after the 2001 terrorist attack. But now he has seen his reputation eviscerated and his liberty imperiled for his steadfast defense of former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. On Monday, Giuliani’s downfall sank to its lowest level yet with his indictment in Georgia on charges he acted as Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert President Joe Biden’s victory. People who have studied Giuliani’s rise and fall see his failed 2008 presidential run as a turning point.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.