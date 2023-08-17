Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer says. The case against Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russia’s leading election watchdog Golos, is the latest step in the months-long crackdown on Kremlin critics and rights activists that the government ratcheted up after sending troops into Ukraine. Melkonyants’ lawyer told the Associated Press that his client is facing charges of “organizing activities” of an “undesirable” organization, punishable by up to six years in prison. Police raided the homes of 14 Golos members on Thursday in eight different cities, Russian media reported. Melkonyants’ apartment in Moscow was also raided, and he was taken in for questioning.

