Pilots made errors before crash near Lake Tahoe that killed all 6 on board, investigators say

Investigators are blaming pilot error for the 2021 crash of a private jet in California that killed all six people on board. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that the plane went into an aerodynamic stall before crashing near Lake Tahoe. The safety board says the pilots made several errors and ignored stall warnings from the plane. The flight started in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and carried four passengers. It crashed in a wooded area near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport and ignited a wildfire.

By The Associated Press

