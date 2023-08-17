Mexico finds 2 migrants dead in desert, looking for 2 more reported dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration officials say they have found two migrants dead in the desert near the Texas border, and are looking for two more migrants that survivors said had also died. All of the migrants were Mexican citizens. The National Immigration Institute said Thursday that it received a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday saying that 12 migrants had been detained at the border. The migrants said that they were in a group of 16 that had been abandoned in the desert by a migrant smuggler. The twelve said the other four had died, though the cause of death remains unclear.

