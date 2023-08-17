Disabled riders had no elevators at Sacramento light rail station for months

By David Manoucheri

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — It should be an easy trip. You buy your ticket, wait at the station, and get on the light rail train when it arrives.

Kristopher Keeney thought the trip would be that simple.

“I leave at 6 o’clock in the morning, and you know, home at roughly 6:20, so I don’t have a lot of time for myself,” he said.

The double-amputee relies on the light rail at Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue to get to and from work every day. But he says for more than a month, just getting to the train platform itself has been a problem.

“The eastern elevator hasn’t worked since October,” Keeney said, adding that “this one (western elevator) stopped working in late June.

The day KCRA 3 met Keeney, neither elevator was working. There were no out-of-order signs, though one elevator had a barricade leaning up against the button. The other had a barricade several feet away, lying on the ground, chained to a pillar.

“They have a shuttle bus that’s supposed to help disabled people from down here to over there,” Keeney said, pointing to a bus waiting curbside, just a short distance from the wheelchair ramp. “But there’s only one bus. So it has to be the right area and correct time.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.