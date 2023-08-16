Woman, dog killed by fallen powerline in ‘freak accident’ in Fresno County, deputies say
By KFSN Staff
FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) — A woman and her dog are dead after Fresno County deputies say they were killed by a fallen powerline.
It happened just before 5 am Wednesday near San Mateo Avenue and Highway 180, just east of Mendota.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a man discovered the woman and called 911.
It’s unclear at this time if a power pole or active lines fell on the woman and dog.
PG&E did respond to the scene.
The deaths remain under investigation.
