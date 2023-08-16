US Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska faces court hearing
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of killing his wife in Alaska after a night out celebrating his 21st birthday. Zarrius Ray Hildabrand faces murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his wife, Saria Hildabrand, earlier this month. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday in Anchorage. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney representing Hildabrand. According to a criminal complaint, Hildabrand reported his wife missing on Aug. 7. He said they had been partying Aug. 5, to celebrate his birthday, and got home in the early hours of Aug. 6. He told investigators he waited to contact police because he thought he might find his wife.