Temporary shelter for asylum seekers closes in Maine’s largest city

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — City officials in Portland, Maine say about 190 asylum seekers from African countries are being relocated after a basketball arena that served as a temporary shelter closed. About 10 vehicles lined up outside the Portland Expo on Wednesday to take people to motels in Lewiston and Freeport. Portland set up the emergency shelter in April for the newcomers, mostly from Angola and Congo. More than 1,600 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland since the start of the year. Communities around the country have been dealing with growing numbers of asylum seekers as the Biden administration put in place new asylum restrictions after the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

