Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound

Published 1:44 PM

By Rob Polansky

    Long Island Sound (WFSB) — Anglers in Long Island Sound have been posting photos of whole bites taken out of striped bass.

It prompted the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife division of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to post about it.

It said the bites were the work of a shark, likely a sand tiger shark or sand bar (brown) shark, both of which can be found in the sound.

“We hear of this happening more and more over the past couple of years,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said in the post.

Sand tiger sharks can reach a length of 10.5 feet, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Female brown sharks can measure out to more than 8 feet long, Marine and Coastal Fisheries said.

