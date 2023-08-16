Sen. Baldwin tours lead pipe replacement project in Milwaukee

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 16, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a north side neighborhood where crews are replacing old lead water pipes.

This is a long-term project, dating back to 2017.

Baldwin says there are still about 66,000 lead pipes still in use in Milwaukee, but thanks to investments from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the project is about to move more quickly.

“I am so proud to see all hands on deck to really scale up the efforts here,” said Sen. Baldwin. “By 2025, we should be doubling, and that’s the expectation, that we will double the removal. We gotta do it as fast as we possibly can.”

Lead water pipes present a health hazard, especially for children.

Mayor Johnson’s goal is to have all the city’s lead pipes replaced in 20 years.

He says that’s down from previous projections of 60 years or more.

