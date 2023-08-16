Police who fatally shot a pregnant woman are sued by her family in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed by police in Colorado have filed a lawsuit against the police officers who were on the scene. Police in the Denver suburb mistook Destinee Thompson for a robbery suspect. After confronting the 27-year-old, she told them she wasn’t involved and tried to flee in her minivan. One officer shot and killed her, saying he thought she had struck another officer with her car. The family alleges in their lawsuit that it was clear Thompson had not hit the officer. They allege Thompson’s race — she’s part Hispanic and part Native American — played a role in her being targeted. The police department said the family’s attorney has mischaracterized the events, and that the shooting was justified.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.