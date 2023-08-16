Pleasant Hill removes police officer over “offensive” social media post

By Heidi Schmidt

PLEASANT HILL, Missouri (KCTV) — A Pleasant Hill police officer is no longer on the force just two days after being sworn in Monday night.

Former Pleasant Hill police officer Jake Smith is accused of sharing a racist post on his personal Facebook account less than a month ago.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said the department normally checks social media accounts as part of the background check process, but did not check Smith’s account before he was hired.

“It was offensive,” Wright said about the post during an interview with KCTV5′s Betsy Webster Tuesday. “It was certainly not the standard that we have for our officers.”

Pleasant Hill Mayor John E.P. King, the Office of the City Administrator, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department, issued a joint statement about the investigation of insensitive social media postings by a newly hired police officer.

The following statement is posted in its entirety:

The City of Pleasant Hill and its elected governance holds our employees, administrators, and law enforcement personnel to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and integrity. We have an expectation that the actions of our staff in their professional and personal lives do not harm or discredit public trust. We understand that public trust is hard to earn and we must work to maintain that public trust. Many of you are obviously concerned and seek answers to why and how this occurred, plus you want to know that the situation was handled quickly and appropriately.

On August 14th, during the City Council Regular Meeting, two police officers were sworn in. Shortly after pictures of the ceremony were posted on the City of Pleasant Hill and Pleasant Hill Police Department social media accounts, a citizen shared a post from one of the individual’s social media accounts that included racially insensitive content which did not reflect the standards of the city, the police department, your elected officials, the law enforcement profession, and the community as a whole. There is no excuse for racism, insinuation of violence, or any form of hate in our community. Our hiring process failed to identify the social media posts of this individual prior to being hired and it was discovered after the fact, but still allowing the City the opportunity to take administrative action before this individual was released to full-duty.

Our hiring process within the Police Department would typically include a social media background check evaluating rhetoric or conduct that is unbecoming of law enforcement officers. Unintentionally, this step was overlooked. Other steps within the background check process were completed such as a public records check, criminal history and court records checks, and searches of images, videos, names, and news related to this candidate. It is important for us to identify when mistakes are made and own up to them. And in the times when we have erred, it is important for the community to point out when we need to be held accountable. We appreciate the individuals who brought this to our attention so we could act swiftly.

Former officer Jacob Smith is no longer employed by the City.

The rules and processes in place through state statute (RSMO 590.502) require the Department to provide a 24 hour notice prior to interviews with police officers which may result in a financial impact such as suspension with pay, demotion, and termination. The Department had an obligation to comply with this statue before action could be taken.

As Chief of Police and as City Administrator, this issue highlighted weaknesses within our hiring process and we are committed to improvements. This will include more clearly communicating expectations for future hiring processes, checklists to ensure all steps are carried out, and more thorough background checks. As Mayor, I can only apologize that this occurred and can assure the community that corrective action will be taken as we move forward.

Mayor King noted, “It is an unfortunate truth that in my thirty plus years as a firefighter, I have seen how one employee can derail the trust and integrity of the best organizations. The police officers, sergeants, and leadership of the Pleasant Hill Police Department work hard every day to provide this community with the safety and protection at the highest level of service. These officers are part of this community, and they want their police department to be the pride of this city. Please do not let one individual detract from the work they have accomplished in the last few years to make the Pleasant Hill Police Department what it is today.

Wright said the police department and city are taking steps to improve the culture in the city and improve relations with the public.

“Public trust is difficult to get and once you lose it, it’s hard to get back,” Wright said Tuesday.

Wright assured residents and visitors this is not the norm.

“We want people to know that this is a safe place to come and visit, to play and to live and raise a family,” he said.

He added that the public input was essential to knowing his department failed in their background check process, and he wants that to continue.

