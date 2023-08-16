Multiple workshops destroyed in American Fork after massive fire

By Melanie Porter

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KSTU) — Multiple workshops were completely destroyed and a pair of homes sustained external damage after a massive fire broke out overnight in American Fork.

The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of 172 North 500 East.

A caller initially reported a brush fire in the area, but when crews arrived, they discovered the fire had moved to some structures nearby.

Flames were 30 feet high and quickly engulfed three workshops, fire officials told FOX 13 News.

Luckily, the residents who lived in the homes were able to evacuate and no major injuries were reported.

After scorching the workshops and while crews worked to contain the flames, the fire began to spread to two nearby homes.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire before it caused internal damage to the homes.

In total, three workshops filled with expensive equipment were completely destroyed.

A firefighter received minor injuries while fighting the flames however they were quickly released after getting medical care.

The cause for the incident is still under investigation.

