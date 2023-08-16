Missing Endangered Alert: 34-year-old woman last seen in Winter Park

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out an Endangered Missing Alert for a 34-year-old woman last seen in Winter Park.

Melissa Whitsitt, 34, was last seen on Sunday, August 13, according to the CBI.

She was in the 100 block of Woodspur Lane in Winter Park, Colorado, after failing to appear to work.

The CBI stated investigators have learned that Melissa’s phone was used by an unknown man who has contacted various individuals in the Denver Metro Area on the day of her disappearance.

Since she went missing, Melissa's phone has been turned off and there has been no contact from or to her. She does not have a vehicle and has made no contact with family or friends since her disappearance.

The CBI describes Melissa Whitsitt as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5’4 and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.