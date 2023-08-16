Lynn mother Melissa Bagley drowns in Franconia Falls, NH trying to save 10-year-old son

By Web staff

LINCOLN, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother from Lynn and the wife of a police officer, drowned trying to save her 10-year-old-son in New Hampshire.

Investigators said Bagley’s family and a friend hiked to Franconia Falls Tuesday afternoon when the boy slipped and fell into the water. He couldn’t get out because of the current so his mother went into the river to get him. She started to have trouble and two of her other children jumped in to help. They got the boy out, but his 18-year-old brother ended up trapped in the rocks and current.

The father, Everett Police Lt. Sean Bagley, found his wife on a rock and immediately began CPR but she died. He was able to save his 18-year-old son. The teen was was later taken to Littleton Hospital for treatment.

“While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa,” Everett Police said in a statement on Facebook.

New Hampshire State Police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to call them at (603) 227-2115 or (603) 846-3333.

