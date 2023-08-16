For Happ, vision of Wrigley Field comes to life through partnership with artist

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had just been called up to the majors by the Chicago Cubs and was looking for pictures to hang in his apartment. From that simple desire came a vivid vision and one unlikely partnership with an English artist who made it come to life. Happ saw reactions fans had when he brought them onto the field. He says “everybody would have the same experience of looking back up just in awe.” He wanted to show Wrigley Field from that perspective. It became Happ’s “Through My Eyes” project, where fans can purchase prints and the proceeds go to his charity. The drawings are part of artist Patrick Vale’s “See What I See” exhibit, a series of drawings of cityscapes. They’re on display at Chicago’s Gallery Victor through Aug. 26.

