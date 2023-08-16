Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish

The Biden administration is announcing nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to fish that get stuck trying to pass through. Many of these passages known as culverts were built in the 1950s. They’re blamed in part for declining populations of salmon and other fish that live in the ocean but return to freshwater streams to spawn. Although the bulk of the money is going to Pacific states such as Alaska and Washington, there also is a large amount for Maine and a few other East Coast states.

