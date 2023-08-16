Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane

The U.S. Air Force is throwing its support behind a program to develop a sleek, futuristic-looking jet that could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes. On Wednesday, Air Force officials announced a $235 million award for start-up aircraft maker JetZero. The company says it will build a full-size demonstrator blended-wing plane that will be ready to fly in 2027. On blended-wing planes, the body and wings look like one piece. That makes them more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than conventional planes of the same size.

