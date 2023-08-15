Biden set to address Hawaii wildfires as White House defends federal government’s response

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to comment on the devastating Maui fires on Tuesday for the first time in days as the White House is making a concerted effort to defend and explain the federal reaction to the disaster.

Biden will address the fires during a speech in Milwaukee, White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said.

“As the president has said, we will be in Maui as long as it takes and provide everything they need. You can expect to hear more from the president at the top of his remarks today about the ongoing whole-of-government response,” Dalton said as she previewed the trip to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Dalton added the White House is “currently having active conversations about when a visit to Hawaii might be possible,” but did not provide details on timing.

The speech comes after Biden raised eyebrows and prompting conservative criticism as he replied “no comment” to a question on the deaths while departing Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Biden ignored shouted questions when returning to the White House on Monday, with no further public events on his schedule.

Former President Donald Trump seized on Biden’s no comment, issuing a statement slamming his successor for “(refusing) to help or comment on the tragedy,” calling the moment “horrible and unacceptable.”

So far, Democrats have publicly supported Biden’s response. The president has been in regular contact with Green, a Democrat who has publicly praised the administration’s response and the president’s “full support.” Trump also criticized Green in his statement, saying, “The aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming, and other things that just happen to pop into his head.”

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also thanked Biden for his speed approving a federal disaster declaration during an appearance of CNN’s “State of the Union” as she described her experience witnessing the wildfires’ devastation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the president is “deeply concerned” as Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell told reporters that the administration is committed to support Hawaii “every step of the way, to help residents take control of their recovery and help them rebuild in a way that is going to make them more resilient.”

Speaking at the White House news briefing via video stream from Hawaii, Criswell said she has been in “continuous communication” with Biden “since these fires started.”

There are “no plans” for Biden to visit Hawaii at this time, Jean-Pierre said, but the White House is in close touch with FEMA and Gov. Josh Green’s office on “what the opportunities might be.”

In the meantime, the White House explained in detail the steps the administration is taking to support recovery efforts in Maui Tuesday morning.

There are more than 500 federal personnel on the ground.

The US Coast Guard and US Navy are supporting search and rescue. The US Army is helping with fire suppression and FEMA is involved in fire containment, as well as food, water and shelter distribution.

The Small Business Administration is making disaster loans available to impacted businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits.

The US Department of Agriculture has approved child nutrition and SNAP benefits.

The Department of Health and Human Services has approved a public health emergency and is assisting with disaster mortuary operational response.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is helping with roads, electric services and hazardous waste removal alongside the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Department of Defense is helping move supplies across the state.

Former President Barack Obama asked for contributions for wildfire victims in Maui, according to a video released Monday. Obama has a home in Hawaii and has previously visited impacted areas.

