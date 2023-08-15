West mayor to host PTSD awareness town hall following 10-year anniversary of explosion

By Alicia Naspretto

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — April marked the 10-year anniversary of the deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. Fifteen people died, more than 100 were injured, and many others were impacted by the event.

“Anybody that was around that explosion at the time of that explosion, anybody that lost their home and had nothing, anybody who lost a loved one — it’s tragic and it’s stressful and it does cause traumatic stress,” West Mayor Tommy Muska told 25 News.

Mayor Muska said he felt the impact himself and struggled with PTSD following the explosion.

“I first sought help through my own medication and found out that wasn’t the way to do it,” Mayor Muska said.

“I did seek professional help on that illness.”

Now he’s working to raise awareness and introduce others to those professional resources.

“If they’re having issues with anger or any other type of symptoms, I want them to reach out,” Mayor Muska said.

The mayor is partnering with two local counselors to host a PTSD awareness town hall on Monday. They have hosted a few of these events in the last decade, but said this year was important due to the big anniversary.

“In ten years we’ve done a lot,” Muska said.

“We’ve come back and completed the recovery, but this is the one part that I am close to and make sure we don’t leave anybody behind.”

“Anniversaries are always a time to bring stuff up,” said counselor, Dr. Jim Ellor.

“Particularly for people close to the deceased and it swells up to a pretty big chunk of the city.”

The town hall will take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the West Community Center, and anyone is invited to attend.

