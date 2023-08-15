Two Connecticut deaths linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health department says two residents have died this summer from infections linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater. Three people in the state are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. Two cases were wound infections not associated with seafood. The third infection was a Connecticut resident who consumed raw oysters not harvested from Long Island Sound at an out-of-state establishment. All three victims were between the ages of 60 to 80 and the two deaths occurred in July. Connecticut is home to a thriving oyster industry, and conducts regular tests for the bacteria.

