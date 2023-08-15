‘Traumatic’ event for passengers stuck on plane at Savannah airport without food, water or bathrooms

By Lydia Blackstone

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — 3 Atlanta bound planes were diverted to Savannah Hilton Head International Airport over the weekend due to weather conditions.

Passengers from those planes contacted WJCL 22 News for help. Lizzy Phillips says her family sat inside the plane for 6 hours without bathrooms, water, or food.

“It was just supposed to be a quick hour and a half flight so you don’t bring a lot of food and extra provisions,” said Phillips

They were stuck for 4 hours in Savannah Hilton Head, 6 hours overall on the plane.

While customs says they were there, and ready to process passengers.

In a statement to WJCL 22 News Delta said this;

“Flight 5062 from Eleuthera, Bahamas to Atlanta diverted to Savannah due to inclement weather. Limited accessibility of airport customs agents resulted in the flight crew not being authorized to allow customers to exit the aircraft for an extended period of time. Delta apologizes for the inconvenience to our customers, and we are reviewing the circumstances that led to the unfortunate cabin experience.” -Delta

Part of that unfortunate experience, the one working bathroom flooding.

“She opened up the door, and said oh my god the toilet is overflowing.” said Phillips.

After hours the situation got dire, their child having to use the bathroom in a bag in the in the front of the plane in a hidden area.

Passengers were able to get off the flight around 10:30pm transported to the Savannah Ports to go through customs there.

The Phillips family speaking to Delta today.

“I can’t believe there isn’t a protocol for situations like this, and she said, this situation is unprecedented. I’ve never heard of it like this when so many things went wrong.” said Phillips.

According to Delta website it’s an FAA violation to hold passengers past 3 hours. They were there for 4.

