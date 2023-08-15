The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has set an Oct. 17 trial date for an Oregon man accused of posing as an undercover police officer, kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi made his initial appearance in federal court in Medford on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke. The judge ordered him held without bail on charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was arrested last month in Nevada.

